Suspect indicted for murder in January double shooting in Pines Village
Leo Dorsey, 25, is accused of killing 25-year-old Tiffany Thomas and wounding a 24-year-old woman in a double shooting at a home in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street on Jan. 31, 2017. A New Orleans man accused of shooting two women in Pines Village -- killing one -- was indicted Thursday by an Orleans Parish grand jury.
