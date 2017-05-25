Suspect indicted for murder in Januar...

Suspect indicted for murder in January double shooting in Pines Village

12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Leo Dorsey, 25, is accused of killing 25-year-old Tiffany Thomas and wounding a 24-year-old woman in a double shooting at a home in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street on Jan. 31, 2017. A New Orleans man accused of shooting two women in Pines Village -- killing one -- was indicted Thursday by an Orleans Parish grand jury.

