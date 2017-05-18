Suspect IDs upheld against two accuse...

Suspect IDs upheld against two accused of killing NOPD officer's daughter

From left, Jaleel Broadway and Will Reed, both 22, are scheduled to stand trial Sept. 25 on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the July 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Milan Arriola.

