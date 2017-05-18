Statue of General Lee coming down in New Orleans on Friday
In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why remove a statue
|1 min
|ThomasA
|10
|Boycott your city
|2 hr
|Money honey
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|8 hr
|Band of brothers
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|New to Louisiana
|Wed
|Jermain
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Wed
|CivicImprovement
|13
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Wed
|Ph uck you Neworl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC