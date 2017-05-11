Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis comes down in New Orleans Dozens of vocal opponents and proponents of Confederate-era monuments gathered amid a large police presence Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: https://usat.ly/2pAkyjp NEW ORLEANS - Massive cranes and work trucks were put into position early Thursday morning as the city removed the monument to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Masked crews were being used to protect the identity of those involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.