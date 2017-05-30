'Sanctuary' bill dies in Louisiana Senate commitee

A bill that aims to revoke certain funding to "sanctuary" cities has died in a Louisiana Senate committee. House Bill 676 from state Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, was deferred without objection by the state's Senate's Judiciary B Committee May 30. After the bill failed the state House of Representatives, an amended version of the bill passed May 18 .

