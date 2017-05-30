'Sanctuary' bill dies in Louisiana Se...

'Sanctuary' bill dies in Louisiana Senate commitee

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

A bill that aims to revoke certain funding to "sanctuary" cities has died in a Louisiana Senate committee. House Bill 676 from state Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, was deferred without objection by the state's Senate's Judiciary B Committee May 30. After the bill failed the state House of Representatives, an amended version of the bill passed May 18 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 3 hr ThomasA 7
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 7 hr ThomasA 13
Jay walker 22 hr Wildbird 1
Why remove a statue 23 hr ThomasA 16
Bachelorette Party Mon NOLA2017 1
Coon Azz May 28 Jeff Davis 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,397,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC