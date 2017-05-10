Riverfront bicycle patrols begin Thursday: Port of New Orleans
Sgt. Cedric Turner, Officer Sean VanCourt and Cpl. Peter Brito participate in the Harbor Police Department's inaugural bicycle patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|4 min
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|1 hr
|Sherman T
|53
|Why remove a statue
|2 hr
|hal
|3
|Gene Black
|4 hr
|coushatta
|2
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Archie Bunker
|14
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|5 hr
|tater
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC