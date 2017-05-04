Richard Pennington, NOPD chief who cut New Orleans' murder rate in half, has died

Fulton County Courthouse Security Commission member Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington is shown at a meeting of the commission at the Fulton County Justice Center in Atlanta, Friday, April 22, 2005. Police, clergy, judges, and a retired Scotland yard commander were among those appointed to a task force April 11, 2005, to discuss security at the courthouse where three people died in a March 11 shooting.

