Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen's family
A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as "C-Murder" who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim's family more than $1.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|11 hr
|Sherman T
|53
|Why remove a statue
|12 hr
|hal
|3
|Gene Black
|15 hr
|coushatta
|2
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Archie Bunker
|14
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|15 hr
|tater
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC