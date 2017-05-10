Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M...

Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen's family

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as "C-Murder" who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim's family more than $1.1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 10 hr Frogface Kate 10
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 11 hr Sherman T 53
Why remove a statue 12 hr hal 3
Gene Black 15 hr coushatta 2
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) 15 hr Archie Bunker 14
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos 15 hr tater 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC