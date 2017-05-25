Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse
Dillard University graduates more physics majors - and, notably, more female ph... . In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo, graduates react as they arrive before a commencement ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|41 min
|Fourteen Eight Eight
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Why remove a statue
|12 hr
|wjabbe
|14
|Coon Azz
|17 hr
|Jake
|11
|Boycott your city
|Thu
|wjabbe
|6
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|7
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|Johnny Reb
|69
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC