Photos: New Orleans Building Collapses During Blaze

New Orleans Building Collapses During Blaze

No injuries were reported when a two-story building collapsed during a late night fire in New Orleans May 20. Callers to 911 reported a building on fire at Dorgenois and Allen Streets in the 7th Ward at 11:10 p.m. and crews found a working fire in a two-story, mixed-use commercial structure. The building has a grocery story on the first floor while apartments on the second floor were being renovated.

