Photos: New Orleans Building Collapses During Blaze
No injuries were reported when a two-story building collapsed during a late night fire in New Orleans May 20. Callers to 911 reported a building on fire at Dorgenois and Allen Streets in the 7th Ward at 11:10 p.m. and crews found a working fire in a two-story, mixed-use commercial structure. The building has a grocery story on the first floor while apartments on the second floor were being renovated.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|2 hr
|Yes but
|65
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|16 hr
|Joe Smith
|3
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|17 hr
|DemoCrappy
|17
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|18 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Coon Azz
|20 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|7
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|20 hr
|C Everett Koop
|5
