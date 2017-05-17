Person of interest wanted in connection with Decatur Street shooting, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with an early morning May 10 shooting on Decatur Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department . Christopher Jasko is described as a person of interest who might have knowledge of the crime but is not wanted as a suspect, police said.
