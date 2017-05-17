Person of interest wanted in connecti...

Person of interest wanted in connection with Decatur Street shooting, New Orleans police say

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 33-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with an early morning May 10 shooting on Decatur Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department . Christopher Jasko is described as a person of interest who might have knowledge of the crime but is not wanted as a suspect, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 5 hr you hate the truth 3
Why remove a statue 5 hr you hate the truth 7
New to Louisiana 13 hr Jermain 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 16 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 16 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC