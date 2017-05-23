'Person of interest' wanted for quest...

'Person of interest' wanted for questioning in Desire shooting, New Orleans police say

A 24-year-old man is wanted as a person of interest in connection with an April 23 shooting in the Desire neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Darrin Barra is not considered to be a suspect but is wanted for questioning, police said.

