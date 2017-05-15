One More To Go: New Orleans Takes Down Civil War General's Statue
Workers removed another high-profile Confederate monument in New Orleans Tuesday night, lifting a statue of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard on horseback from its spot at the entrance of City Park.
