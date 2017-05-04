On Lemonade Day, refreshment stands pop up in New Orleans, teach kids business
Dozens of lemonade stands dotted the New Orleans area Saturday as children and their parents participated in Lemonade Day , a national event that aims to teach entrepreneurship to kids. It marked the seventh year Louisiana has joined in the event.
