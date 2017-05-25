NOPD makes arrest in 2015 French Quar...

NOPD makes arrest in 2015 French Quarter double shooting

New Orleans police have arrested the man they say shattered a tranquil Friday afternoon by opening fire on two men parked on a French Quarter street nearly two years ago. Cornell Lewis, 20, was booked Wednesday with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with what NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison described at the time as "a pretty brazen act" in the heart of the city's historic tourist and residential district.

