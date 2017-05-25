NOPD makes arrest in 2015 French Quarter double shooting
New Orleans police have arrested the man they say shattered a tranquil Friday afternoon by opening fire on two men parked on a French Quarter street nearly two years ago. Cornell Lewis, 20, was booked Wednesday with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with what NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison described at the time as "a pretty brazen act" in the heart of the city's historic tourist and residential district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|45 min
|Thomas A
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Wanda Siskovitch
|21,051
|Why remove a statue
|11 hr
|wjabbe
|14
|Coon Azz
|15 hr
|Jake
|11
|Boycott your city
|Thu
|wjabbe
|6
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|7
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|Johnny Reb
|69
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC