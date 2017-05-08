NOPD arrests man in Hollygrove shooting that left 1 wounded
Randall Schaffer, 25, was booked Monday with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a Hollygrove shooting that left a man with several wounds last month, according to New Orleans police. A 25-year-old man was booked Monday with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a Hollygrove shooting that left a man with several wounds last month, according to New Orleans police.
