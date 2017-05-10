New Orleans woman gets 10 months in p...

New Orleans woman gets 10 months in prison for Medicare fraud scheme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

A federal judge in Baton Rouge also ordered 56-year-old Demetrias Temple to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Medicare program and to forfeit an additional $100,000. Temple pleaded guilty in June 2014 to health care fraud after a grand jury indicted her and the owner of a medical supplies company that operated in Baton Rouge and Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos 14 hr DemoCrappy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr NLDM 21,025
Why remove a statue Sat Hoochie mama 4
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Sat ThomasA 11
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... May 12 Sherman T 53
Gene Black May 12 coushatta 2
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) May 10 Davycrockett 13
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC