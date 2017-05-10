New Orleans woman gets 10 months in prison for Medicare fraud scheme
A federal judge in Baton Rouge also ordered 56-year-old Demetrias Temple to pay $100,000 in restitution to the Medicare program and to forfeit an additional $100,000. Temple pleaded guilty in June 2014 to health care fraud after a grand jury indicted her and the owner of a medical supplies company that operated in Baton Rouge and Houston.
