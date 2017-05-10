New Orleans woman accused of scamming...

New Orleans woman accused of scamming 81-year-old: Kenner police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Kenesha Moore was arrested by Kenner police, accused of posing as a U.S. Social Security Administration employee and scamming an 81-year-old woman out of her personal information. Moore used the information to apply for two credit cards, Kenner police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 1 hr ThomasA 11
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Fri Sherman T 53
Why remove a statue Fri hal 3
Gene Black Fri coushatta 2
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Fri tater 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC