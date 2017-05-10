New Orleans Wiccan priest sentenced t...

New Orleans Wiccan priest sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

14 hrs ago

New Orleans Wiccan priest and folk singer Kenneth 'Kenny' Klein, 62, was convicted April 6 on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Kenneth "Kenny" Klein, the New Orleans Wiccan priest and folk singer convicted last month on 20 counts of child pornography charges, was sentenced Friday to serve 20 years in prison.

