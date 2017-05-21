New Orleans took down its Confederate...

New Orleans took down its Confederate monuments. Will the rest of the South?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle in New Orleans on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med... 1 hr Joe Smith 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos 10 hr Istimn 15
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 12 hr ThomasA 15
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 12 hr ThomasA 58
Mitch Landrieu is gay 14 hr Stonewall Lee 1
Boycott your city 15 hr ThomasA 3
Why remove a statue 23 hr you hate the truth 11
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Orleans Parish was issued at May 22 at 3:57AM CDT

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC