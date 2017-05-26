New Orleans sexual assault survivors ...

New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA

Steps away from the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the New Orleans criminal justice system. A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes , urges police and prosecutors to end discrimination against survivors of sexual assault, and encourages other survivors to share their stories.

