New Orleans school warns parents of Confederate statue removal
Morris Jeff Community School staff sent out a recorded message late Wednesday to parents, saying that the New Orleans Police Department had confirmed that the Jefferson Davis monument would be removed overnight. The school said it would be open on Thursday, but it warned parents to take an alternate route because roads in the area might be closed.
