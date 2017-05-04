New Orleans rats are carrying pathogens that could be fatal to dogs
The greater New Orleans area is no stranger to rodents, whether it is nutria swimming in the bayous or the small rat scurrying along Bourbon Street. Researchers are finding local rodents aren't just unpleasant -- they are likely carrying bacteria that could be harmful to dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jazz festival
|Wed
|just smoked my beer
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Little Boudreaux's
|May 3
|Anne C
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC