New Orleans: Protesters face off over Confederate monuments
Protesters calling for the removal and the preservation of Confederate-era monuments faced off Sunday in dueling demonstrations highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the monuments' removal. Local media reported protesters from both sides showed up at a memorial honoring Confederate Gen.
