New Orleans police search for missing man
They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last seen riding in a truck in New Orleans East. Hendrick's sister told police that he was last seen May 5 at about 5 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway.
