New Orleans 'Paw Paw' indicted on two...

New Orleans 'Paw Paw' indicted on two counts of child rape

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Wallace 'Paw Paw' Burton, 63, was indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape by an Orleans Parish grand jury in a case involving child victims who were 9 and 7 when New Orleans police said they were sexually assaulted in September 2016. A Central City man known to some as "Paw Paw" was indicted by an Orleans Parish grand jury Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape involving young boys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 10 hr ThomasA 11
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Fri Sherman T 53
Why remove a statue Fri hal 3
Gene Black Fri coushatta 2
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Fri tater 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 21,022
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC