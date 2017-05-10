New Orleans 'Paw Paw' indicted on two counts of child rape

Wallace 'Paw Paw' Burton, 63, was indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape by an Orleans Parish grand jury in a case involving child victims who were 9 and 7 when New Orleans police said they were sexually assaulted in September 2016. A Central City man known to some as "Paw Paw" was indicted by an Orleans Parish grand jury Thursday on two counts of first-degree rape involving young boys.

