New Orleans man with history of impersonating cop again accused of impersonating cop
A New Orleans man was arrested in the French Quarter Thursday , accused for the fourth time in three years of impersonating a police officer. Alexander Collins, 23, was booked on a charge of "false personation of a police officer" after a witness saw him on Thursday night activate "a blue and white light bar" attached to his black Dodge Charger, according to a warrant for his arrest by the New Orleans Police Department .
