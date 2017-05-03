New Orleans man gets nearly 4 years in federal gun case tied to police chase
A New Orleans man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Wednesday , after he previously pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge in connection with a December 2013 high-speed chase that began at a Terrytown intersection and ended in an Algiers pond, according to federal court records. Kidus Wodajo, 24, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a gun, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
