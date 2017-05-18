New Orleans man admits to trafficking...

New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

A New Orleans man has admitted to trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex by transporting her from Baton Rouge to the Crescent City and back to the capital city, Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson reported Thursday. Udraka Roberts-Bey, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Baton Rouge federal court to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking of a minor.

