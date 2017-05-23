New Orleans man accused of shooting a...

New Orleans man accused of shooting at 3 women in car arrested

12 hrs ago

A 24-year-old New Orleans man was arrested in connection with the May 21 shooting of a vehicle carrying three women, two of whom were injured, St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann announced Wednesday . Devonte Dejean was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison the next day on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

