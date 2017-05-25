New Orleans jail employee arrested in...

New Orleans jail employee arrested in smuggling case

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A 23-year-old employee at the New Orleans jail has been arrested for trying to smuggle heroin and other drugs into the facility for an inmate. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office says Ciboney Parker was arrested early Friday at the Orleans Justice Center, where she worked.

