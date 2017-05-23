New Orleans inmates hit with 'incitin...

New Orleans inmates hit with 'inciting a riot' charges after March disturbance

New Orleans inmates who face new charges for allegedly participating in a March disturbance at the Orleans Justice Center jail set fires to the recreation yard and unlocked the cell doors of two other inmates so they could beat them up, booking documents for the inmates say. The records say the participating inmates tied shut the doors to the housing unit and blocked entrances to the unit to prevent guards from entering the unit while the beatings took place.

