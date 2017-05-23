New Orleans inmates hit with 'inciting a riot' charges after March disturbance
New Orleans inmates who face new charges for allegedly participating in a March disturbance at the Orleans Justice Center jail set fires to the recreation yard and unlocked the cell doors of two other inmates so they could beat them up, booking documents for the inmates say. The records say the participating inmates tied shut the doors to the housing unit and blocked entrances to the unit to prevent guards from entering the unit while the beatings took place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|49 min
|Sneek Blee
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|toby
|21,040
|Coon Azz
|1 hr
|Sneek Blee
|9
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|5 hr
|Zuck markenberg
|6
|Why remove a statue
|Tue
|ThomasA
|13
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|68
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Mon
|DemoCrappy
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC