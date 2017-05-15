New Orleans holds mock hurricane evacuation drill

In 2015, the City received a $500,000 grant from the transportation department to support a full-scale simulation of the City-Assisted Evacuation plan, with special emphasis on vulnerable/special needs populations. Representatives several agencies will participate in the drill as they take evacuees from two different "evacuspots" around the city to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

