New Orleans holds mock hurricane evac...

New Orleans holds mock hurricane evacuation drill

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

In 2015, the City received a $500,000 grant from the transportation department to support a full-scale simulation of the City-Assisted Evacuation plan, with special emphasis on vulnerable/special needs populations. Representatives several agencies will participate in the drill as they take evacuees from two different "evacuspots" around the city to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to Louisiana 4 hr Jermain 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 7 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 7 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 8 hr History 1
Why remove a statue 17 hr ThomasA 5
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC