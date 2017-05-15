New Orleans coroner identifies 2 men killed in separate shootings on Monday
Two men killed in separate shootings in New Orleans on Monday night have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Dwayne Hitchins, 31, was found dead shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of North Rendon Street in Mid-City, Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse's office said.
