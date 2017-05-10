New bicycle patrols along New Orleans riverfront
The Port of New Orleans initiated bicycle patrols today aimed at increasing security from Mardi Gras World to the French Market. "We have worked on this plan for some time at the direction of the Port's President and CEO Brandy Christian aimed at increasing our officers' visibility and providing a safe and secure riverfront for our guests," said Harbor Police Chief Robert S. Hecker.
