Nearly a third of homes hit by New Orleans East tornado were underinsured, survey says
Nearly a third of all homeowners whose houses were damaged by a powerful tornado that roared through New Orleans East earlier this year may be under- or uninsured, according to survey results conducted by a local nonprofit group. That group and other nonprofits are leading the push to fund financial gaps in the long-term recovery effort , as they say it's increasingly clear that the federal government's financial assistance will come up short.
