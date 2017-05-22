Nation-Now 24 mins ago 8:58 a.m.Missi...

Nation-Now 24 mins ago 8:58 a.m.Mississippi lawmaker says Louisiana leaders should be 'lynched'

Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver wrote in a social media post that leaders who removed Confederate monuments in Louisiana should be "lynched." The last of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans was removed late Thursday and early Friday.

