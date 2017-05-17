Metairie man accused of selling more ...

Metairie man accused of selling more than 400 illegal driver's licenses in New Orleans

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana State Police booked Metairie's Alex Medina, 27, with 420 counts of computer fraud and 420 counts of filing false public records on Tuesday after saying he was caught selling illegal driver's licenses at two New Orleans locations of Central Title and Notary. Louisiana State Police have arrested a Metairie man they say is responsible for selling more than 400 illegal driver's licenses from two New Orleans locations of a title and notary company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why remove a statue 3 hr Saint 8
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 3 hr Beauregards Ghost 4
New to Louisiana 18 hr Jermain 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 21 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 21 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC