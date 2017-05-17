Metairie man accused of selling more than 400 illegal driver's licenses in New Orleans
Louisiana State Police booked Metairie's Alex Medina, 27, with 420 counts of computer fraud and 420 counts of filing false public records on Tuesday after saying he was caught selling illegal driver's licenses at two New Orleans locations of Central Title and Notary. Louisiana State Police have arrested a Metairie man they say is responsible for selling more than 400 illegal driver's licenses from two New Orleans locations of a title and notary company.
