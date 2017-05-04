Meghan Trainor comes to New Orleans J...

Meghan Trainor comes to New Orleans Jazz Fest with her family, too

Moments before Meghan Trainor appeared at the New Orleans Jazz Fest for her headlining set Saturday , the space in front of the Gentilly Stage was filled with young families spread out on blankets and kids playing in sand brought in to soak up the week's earlier rainstorms. Heading to the stage just five minutes before Trainor was scheduled to go on, it was an easy walk to within 15 feet of the front row, as opposed to the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd on the opposite side of the Fair Grounds for Stevie Wonder.

