Mass murder to Confederate monuments: Flashpoints for New Orleans mayors
Shortly after the monument to the Battle of Liberty Place came down, Mayor Mitch Landrieu paused a moment to reflect on where the fight over removing New Orleans' Confederate monuments fit into the pantheon of flashpoints for his predecessors. He naturally started with his father, Moon, and worked his way to the present through shootings, fires, strikes and other tense moments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|10 min
|LEO 477
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|11 hr
|kyman
|48
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|11 hr
|kyman
|2
|Jazz festival
|May 3
|just smoked my beer
|2
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC