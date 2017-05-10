Manslaughter plea brings Algiers murder trial to abrupt end
Daryll Johnson, left, was 21 when New Orleans police arrested him in February 2014 on suspicion of murdering his 30-year-old girlfriend Kinya Keller, right, four months earlier. when defendant Daryll Johnson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the killing of his former girlfriend Kinya Keller.
