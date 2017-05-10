Man wounded in shooting at Bullard and Hayne: NOPD
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Hayne Boulevard on Saturday, May 13, 2017. A man was wounded during a shooting Saturday evening in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department .
