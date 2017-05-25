Man wanted in connection with Mid-Cit...

Man wanted in connection with Mid-City murder, New Orleans police say

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 30-year-old man is wanted in connection with the May 5 shooting death of 31-year-old Dwayne Hitchens Jr. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Brandon Alexander who is described as a suspect in the killing, the New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday . Alexander was also wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of Hitchens' brother, Deron Hitchens, in 2014, but was not considered a suspect, according to a Times-Picayune story at the time.

