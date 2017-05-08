Man wanted for stabbing bouncer at Ne...

Man wanted for stabbing bouncer at New Orleans bar

7 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Cops are asking for help finding an angry bar patron who punch and stabbed a security guard when asked to leave. "The NOPD is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated battery in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue," according to a news release.

