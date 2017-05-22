Man suspected of murder in St. Claude area shooting

Roosevelt Rumbley, 29, is wanted by investigators in connection with the May 12, 2017 killing of a man in the 1100 block of Louisa Street, near the street's intersection with St. Claude Avenue, police said. New Orleans investigators are searching for a 29-year-old man suspected of second-degree murder in a May 12 fatal shooting in the St. Claude area, the NOPD said Monday afternoon .

