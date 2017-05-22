Man suspected of murder in St. Claude area shooting
Roosevelt Rumbley, 29, is wanted by investigators in connection with the May 12, 2017 killing of a man in the 1100 block of Louisa Street, near the street's intersection with St. Claude Avenue, police said. New Orleans investigators are searching for a 29-year-old man suspected of second-degree murder in a May 12 fatal shooting in the St. Claude area, the NOPD said Monday afternoon .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|2 hr
|Yes but
|65
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|16 hr
|Joe Smith
|3
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|17 hr
|DemoCrappy
|17
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|18 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Coon Azz
|20 hr
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|7
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|20 hr
|C Everett Koop
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC