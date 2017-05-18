Man stabbed with screwdriver during Central City fight, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of stabbing an older man with a screwdriver early Saturday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim, a 57-year-old man, told police at 1:19 a.m. in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue that he was trying to break up a fight between his grandson and Watson when Watson took out a screwdriver and stabbed him, according to a preliminary police report.
