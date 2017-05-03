Man shot Almonaster Avenue dies from ...

Man shot Almonaster Avenue dies from wounds, identified by New Orleans coroner

Read more: NOLA.com

One of the victims in a double-shooting Tuesday on the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood died from his wounds and has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 45-year-old Raymond Williams. Williams and another man got into a fight in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue and, at some point, both men took out guns and started shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department .

