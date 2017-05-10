Man murdered in St. Claude neighborhood: New Orleans police
New Orleans police are investigating a murder Friday morning in the city's St. Claude area. (Richard A. Webster, NOLA.com The male victim was found at Louisa Street and St. Claude Avenue , NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey said in an email sent at 10:24 a.m. Additional details were not immediately available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Why remove a statue
|2 hr
|Hoochie mama
|4
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Fri
|Sherman T
|53
|Gene Black
|Fri
|coushatta
|2
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Archie Bunker
|14
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Fri
|tater
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC