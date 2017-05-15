Man arrested in shooting death of New Orleans rapper BTY YoungN, police say
A 31-year-old man identified as a suspect in the murder of Desmone Jerome, an up-and-coming rapper from the Carrollton neighborhood, was arrested Monday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. Darryl Bannister Jr. was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on a second-degree murder charge, police said.
