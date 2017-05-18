Man arrested in double shooting in St. Roch that left woman dead, New Orleans police say
A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a May 1 shooting in St. Roch that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Tyrone Duckett was arrested in the 1600 block of Poland Avenue and booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
